Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): Five newly elected MLAs who won the recently concluded bye-elections in Assam, will take the oath of legislators of Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The oath taking ceremony for five newly elected MLAs - three from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one each from National Democratic Alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), will be held at Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, Samaguri assembly seat is a historic win for the party in the state, as this is the first time the seat will be having a BJP representative. Diplu Ranjan Sarmah defeated Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, the son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain with a margin of 24501 votes. The saffron party candidates Diganta Ghatowal and Nihar Ranjan Das won Behali and Dholai seat respectively.

BJP's ally party AGP won Bongaigaon seats while UPPL won the Sidli seat.

The bye-elections in Assam were held in Samaguri, Behali, Dholai, Bongaigaon and Sidli constituencies.

In Behali, Diganta Ghatowal defeated Congress candidate Jayanta Borah with a margin of 9051 votes while Nihar Ranjan Das defeated Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha with a margin of 9098 votes in Dholai seat.

On the other hand, NDA's ally partner AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury won Bongaigaon seat by defeating Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha with a margin of 35164 votes.

In Sidli seat, NDA's ally party UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma defeated Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate Suddho Kumar Basumatary with a margin of 37016 votes.

Congress drew a blank in the bye-elections despite contesting in all five seats. (ANI)

