Mumbai, November 29: Women across Maharashtra are looking forward to receive their next instalment under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. A flagship scheme of Maharashtra government, Ladki Bahin Yojan was launched in July this year by the Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti government. With BJP-led NDA's thumping victory in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana are eagerly waiting for the next installment of the scheme.

When Will Beneficiaries Receive Next Instalment?

According to reports, women beneficiaries of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are likely to receive the next installment of the scheme in December. However, an official announcement regarding the date is awaited. The women-centric scheme is likely to resume soon with MahaYuti retaining power in Maharashtra. It must be noted that the Eknath Shinde-led government has already disturbed the instament of October and November in advance. Last month, Aditi S Tatkare, Minister for Women and Child Development in Maharashtra government said that Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue. From Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana and Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, Know All About Women-Centric Cash Schemes, Monthly Allowances, Status and Benefits.

Eligible Sisters Will Be Given Benefit of December in the Month of December

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजना सुरूच राहणार !! मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेची अंमलबजावणी जुलै 2024 पासून सुरू झाली आहे. या योजनेअंतर्गत महाराष्ट्रातील पात्र भगिनींना दरमहा 1,500 रुपये थेट त्यांच्या आधार लिंक केलेल्या बँक खात्यात जमा केले आहेत. शासनाने जुलै, ऑगस्ट, आणि… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) October 19, 2024

Aditi Tatkare Says Ladki Bahin Yojana Will Continue

"All the eligible sisters will be given the benefit of December in the month of December and it is a humble request that mothers and sisters in Maharashtra should not fall victim to any wrong information about this scheme," Aditi Tatkare's post read. As per the post, beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana will receive the next instalment of the sheme in December. Although an official date has not been announced, it is likely that the women beneficiaries will receive the next instalment of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana after the swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Minister and Maharashtra government takes place.

It must be noted that the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme provides a monthly allowance of INR 1500 to women between 18 to 65 years of age. In her post, Tatkare also said that INR 1,500 per month instalment was disbursed to 2.34 crore beneficiaries for the months of October and November between October 4 and 6. While the disbursal of monthly stipend is underway, the last date to apply for the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, also called Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, was October 15. Maharashtra CM Shinde Thanks ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ Beneficiaries for Supporting Mahayuti in Assembly Polls.

How To Apply for Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

To apply for the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, women are advised to visit the official website of Ladki Bahin Yojana at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana section and click on the Applicant Login option. Next, create an account by filling your details and proceed to fill the form. Post this, review the information and submit the form to complete the registration process. For details regarding eligibility, document, etc. women can check the official website of Ladki Bahin Yojana.

