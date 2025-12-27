Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Saturday and sought blessings.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "May Maa Kamakhya's blessings continue to be bestowed upon all the people of Assam and the entire nation, and may all followers of Sanatan Dharma also receive Maa's boundless grace."

Earlier on Friday, the BJP National Working President addressed party workers at the inaugural session of the State Executive Meeting at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

In his address, Nabin criticised the Opposition, stating that during the tenure of the previous Congress government, illegal foreigners could easily enter Assam, but such activities are now impossible.

"Earlier, it was easy for illegal foreigners to enter Assam, but now it is impossible," Nabin said.

In a press statement, BJP State Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said the first session of the first day of the State Executive Meeting began with a welcome address by the State President, Dilip Saikia.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin mentioned that since 2009, he has had a close association with Assam through his organisational work in the BJP Yuva Morcha.

He highlighted the significant changes in Assam's political environment between then and now and noted that since 2016, the BJP government in Assam has driven substantial development.

The inaugural session was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Rabindra Raju. (ANI)

