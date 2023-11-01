Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) The cabinet of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday approved the reservation of three MBBS seats for Bhutanese students in two medical colleges of the state.

The meeting chaired by the CM decided to reserve for Bhutanese students two seats at the Nalbari Medical College Hospital and one at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters after the discussion.

The cabinet also decided to fix Rs 30 lakh as compensation to the state government for non-compliance with the bond for one year of rural service by graduates of all medical colleges of the state.

In a bid to initiate more safeguards for private security guards, the council of ministers approved the Assam Private Security Agencies Rules, 2023 to incorporate modern technology, promoting the spirit of 'ease of doing business' and transparency for time-bound issue or renewal of licence as per the Model Rules, 2020 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Baruah said.

The amended rules will enable the controlling authority to verify the details of private security agencies and to utilise electronic databases of crime and criminals for verification of antecedents of the applicants, he added.

The cabinet also decided that 35,755 students, comprising 30,209 girls with marks above 60 per cent and 5,566 boys with more than 75 per cent marks, who have passed the higher secondary examinations will be provided with scooters on November 30.

A total of 27,183 students who have secured 75 per cent and above in the High School Leaving Examinations will be given Rs 15,000 each on November 29.

The cabinet also fixed the forest royalty at 0.6 per cent of the total project cost when utilising minor minerals in a public water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Baruah said.

The proposed standardised rate of forest royalty will ensure ease of royalty calculation and payment, besides ensuring timely progress of JJM projects, he added.

