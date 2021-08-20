Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Friday decided to hold one meeting of the council of ministers at a district headquarters every month with the first to be held at Dhemaji in September.

It also decided to increase the monthly financial assistance under the "Orunodoi Scheme" from Rs 830 to Rs 1,000, and this will be effective from September 10, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the meeting, which was held on the occasion of the state government completing 100 days in office.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to provide financial relief to bus drivers and handymen of long-distance vehicles as they have been severely affected by restrictions imposed on inter-district transport movement due to COVID-19, he said.

The state government will provide them with a one-time grant of Rs 10,000, and for this, a portal will be opened where the drivers and handymen will have to apply to get the financial assistance, he said.

Another one-time grant of Rs 15,000 will be given to the priests of temples and namghars (Vaishnav prayer halls).

The chief minister further said the government will decide to provide financial relief to artistes, street vendors and others whose livelihoods have been hit by the pandemic.

In a bid to contribute to the global campaign to reduce carbon emission, the cabinet gave its nod to procure 200 electric and 100 CNG buses, which will be deployed in Guwahati city, Sarma said.

In the education sector, it also decided to introduce geography and history as compulsory subjects in the school curriculum.

The government will start the implementation of the National Educational Policy in the state from April, 2022, he said.

Under this policy, all high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary ones.

"In the last three months of the government in office, more than 400 cabinet decisions have been taken, which form the foundation for the development process of the next five years", the chief minister said.

Sarma had assumed charge as the chief minister on May 10.

