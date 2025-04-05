Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday said that the State School Education Board decided to cancel the remaining subjects for the Higher Secondary First Year Examinations, 2025, due to the impending Panchayat elections.

He added that, as per the board's decision, students who appeared for the March 2025 exams will be allowed to take the HS Final Examination in 2026.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Ji Please Stop Cutting Down Our Jungles in Telangana': BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Puts Up Hoardings in Delhi (Watch Video).

https://x.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1908146572367421515

In a post on X, Pegu said, "In view of the Panchayat Election process continuing until May 20, 2025, and the engagement of teachers in election duties, the Board has decided to cancel the remaining HS First Year Examinations, 2025. Students who appeared for the March 2025 exams will be allowed to take the HS Final Examination in 2026 as per the Board's decision."

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Kills Wife With Pair of Scissors in Madhya Pradesh, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of Building.

"Consequent upon declaration of the dates of Panchayat Election, it is obvious that the Teachers community of the state shall be engaged in preparatory works of the Election, training of polling/counting staff, conduct of Election and counting of votes etc. As per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, the Election process may continue up to 20th May 2025," the board said in a statement.

"In this scenario, it will be very difficult for the institutions to hold the Examinations before completion of Election process and in conducting remaining examinations after election process will be too late. Hence, the Board decided to cancel the examination of the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examinations, 2025," the statement read.

On Wednesday, the Assam State Election Commission announced the schedule for the Panchayat elections in the state, which will be conducted in two phases across 27 districts.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar informed ANI that the first phase of polling will take place on May 2 in 14 districts, while the second phase is set for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. The counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations.

The nomination filing process will run from April 3 to April 11 for both phases. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 12, and the candidates' withdrawal date will be April 17. The election will be held at the Gaon Panchayat, Aanchik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)