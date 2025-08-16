Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday formally inaugurated the Gauhati Town Club (GTC) Football Academy at its permanent site at Uttar Fuling in North Guwahati.

According to a release, the academy, nestled amid greenery, is equipped with modern infrastructure, including two football grounds and a 60-bed residential facility. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarma said that the new facilities would inspire the younger generation and help shape sporting talent in the state.

"Today, I feel two major infrastructures have been built that will inspire young players. Earlier, we had only the Nehru Stadium, but now we have world-class infrastructure," Sarma said. He also inaugurated the adjoining Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Academy during the programme.

Highlighting the growth of sports in Assam, Sarma said that several high-performance centres have already come up in Jorhat, Guwahati and Kokrajhar, and investors from outside the state are showing interest in sports development in Assam.

GTC General Secretary and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia termed the inauguration a "new journey" for both football and cricket in Assam. Recalling a visit to a multi-sport complex in Bengaluru with the chief minister in 2018, Saikia said, "We felt Assam also needed such facilities. Today, that vision has become a reality."

Saikia thanked the Chief Minister for allotting 40 bighas of land for setting up both the GTC Football Academy and the ACA Cricket Academy. He also announced that former India captain and midfielder Renedy Singh, an AFC Pro Licence holder and currently the head coach of Bengaluru FC's reserve team, has joined the GTC Football Academy as chief adviser and mentor.

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita, Numaligarh Refinery Limited Managing Director Bhaskar Jyoti Phookan, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, GTC Working President Mukul Gogoi, ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, Joint Secretary ACA and Chairman ACA Academy Rajinder Singh, Naba Kamal Bhuyan and several other dignitaries attended the programme. (ANI)

