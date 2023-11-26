Karbi Anglong (Assam), November 26 (ANI): With the aim of turning Karbi Anglong into a tourist hotspot, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced the construction of a Lokhiman temple in Karbi Anglong's Dolamara area for a budget of Rs 5 crore.

The Assam Chief Minister visited Lokhimon Ashram at Dolamara in Karbi Anglong district and attended a congregation meeting.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Tiger From Rajasthan Enters Kuno National Park; No Threat to Cheetahs, Says Official.

The Chief Minister also paid a visit to the cemetery of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek, the founder of the Lokhimon faith and paid his tributes.

CM Sarma unveiled a statue of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek at Dolamara and also laid the foundation for the third main temple, Lokhimon Ashram (Sok-Phe Ah Aklam). Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Lokhimon faith is based on the tenets of reform, where its founder, Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek, spread the messages of non-violence, restraint, peace, friendship, faith, devotion and purity. He also said that the Lokhimon faith gives the path to nirvana.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman's Body Found in Sack in Shahadra, Investigation Underway.

The Assam Chief Minister said that every religion gives the path to liberation.

He said that Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek was not only a religious leader but also a social reformer who gave a path of self-discipline to the Karbi people.

Sarma also said that the public meeting held to propagate the teachings of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hanse would lead the Karbi society towards empowerment.

On the occasion, CM Sarma also announced Rs 5 crore for the construction of the third main Lokimon temple, Lokhimon Ashram.

"Once the construction of the temple is completed, the entire Dolamara area will be transformed into an important and beautiful tourist destination. The tourists who come to Kaziranga can also come to the area and cherish the scenic and spiritual beauty of the area," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He also said that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council would take all the ethnic communities on board for their socio-economic-cultural and academic development.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met the heir of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek, Lokhan Engti Hansek and offered his respects.

Deputy Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly Dr. Numal Momin, MLAs Darsing Ronghang, Bidyasing Engleng, and Rupsing Teron, CEM KAAC Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, eminent social worker Baisistha Bujorbaruah and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)