Morigaon (Assam) [India], January 16 (ANI): On his day-long visit to Morigaon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday engaged in several events, including the Jonbeel Mela, where he presented annual allowances to 22 Tiwa Kings of middle Assam, among them Gobha Raja Deep Singh Deu Raja.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma highlighted the Jonbeel Mela as a time-honoured tradition, one of Assam's most ancient and enduring celebrations of cultural heritage.

He described that during the mela lot of people came from hills with goods and in return Tiwa community exchanged varieties of items in principles of customes. Tiwa community recalled their heritage during the mela, he added. He also revealed that Jonbeen Mela reflects unity and mutual respect among the people of Assam.

He underscored that the Mela transcends its role as a mere cultural gathering; it is a pivotal moment for the Tiwa people to reaffirm their dedication to both progress and the preservation of their rich heritage.

Recalling a promise made at the previous Jonbeel Mela, the CM said that the Cabinet Meeting which was held in Marigaon today decided to set up hall and stage in Jonbeel Mela by spending Rs 5 crore, a step aimed at expanding the mela's future impact.

He reaffirmed the Mela's status as a cherished heritage of Assam, one that must be preserved for generations to come. With a focus on cultural preservation, he wished this year's Mela success and reiterated the government's unwavering support for the Tiwa community's traditions and culture.

During the event, Sarma also released "Tiwa Raijar Buranji", a work by Narayan Kumar Radu Kakati.

Today's event was attended by including Minister of Water Resources etc. Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Public Health Engineering etc. Jayanta Malla Baruah, MLA Ramakanta Deuri, Chief Executive Member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiban Chandra Konwar, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

