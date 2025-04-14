Recently, the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted conditional visitation rights to a father, despite his minor son being a witness against him in a case where he was accused of murder of the child's mother. The division bench of Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari and Justice Challa Gunaranjan noted the man's acquittal in the criminal trial and said that it was appropriate to grant conditional visitation rights which will enable the father to get an "opportunity to win over the love and affection of the child, by his acts, conduct behaviour and sharings". "The visitation rights can be allowed with restrictions and imposing conditions in the hope that, with the passage of time the bond between the father and son, may develop," the high court said. 'Ordering of Anticipatory Bail to Petitioner May Adversely Affect Investigation Process': Andhra Pradesh HC Denies Anticipatory Bail to Man Accused in INR 28 Crore Bank Fraud Case.

Bond Between the Father and Son, May Develop, Says Andhra Pradesh High Court

