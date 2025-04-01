Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched state's biggest 'women entrepreneurship support scheme' on Tuesday. Sarma shared a post on his official 'X' handle.

The scheme, named as 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan' will provide Rs 10000 seed capital to women for boosting their self-employment opportunities. A total of 30 lakh women from Assam will be benefitted from the scheme.

"Assam's biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme launched. 30 lakh women to benefit. With the blessings of our mothers and sisters, today we launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, providing Rs10,000 seed capital to women to boost self-employment opportunities", Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'X' post read.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stones for forthcoming developments in Biswanath during his ongoing three-day visit to the districts of Biswanath and Sonitpur. Among these initiatives, he inaugurated a newly constructed automated vehicle fitness testing station, built for Rs 11.50 crore, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The facility, capable of inspecting up to 300 vehicles per day, would serve the districts of Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

Following the inauguration, he convened a meeting with officials from the Transport Department and the facility's managing company, where a presentation was delivered on vehicle fitness testing procedures.

Subsequently, CM Sarma performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and laid the foundation stone for a ropeway connecting Biswanath Ghat to Umatumoni River Island. The project, estimated to be constructed at Rs 58.81 crore, would span 446 metres and accommodate 300 passengers per hour.

In addition to facilitating transportation, it is expected to attract tourists and pilgrims to the region. He also inaugurated multiple projects, including the Circuit House (Rs 12.98 crore), the Office of the Biswanath Zila Parishad (Rs 4 crore), the Tribal Rest House (Rs 1 crore), and the Assistant Commissioner's residence (Rs 91 lakh). (ANI)

