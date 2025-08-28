Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday chaired the second meeting of the core committee for the yearlong celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati and discussed several planned initiatives for the celebrations beginning on September 8, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main centenary event on September 13 to honour the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his Cabinet Colleagues, senior officers and core committee members of the yearlong celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, reviewed the preparations lined up for the celebrations.

He also directed all officials to ensure the grand success of the celebrations. During the meeting, the Chief Minister took note of the progress of various initiatives and programmes being planned to honour the life, works, and legacy of the music maestro.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that the centenary celebrations should reflect Dr Hazarika's immense contributions to Indian music, culture, and society.

The meeting also discussed the cultural events, publications, and outreach programmes to be organised across Assam, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai.

The meeting looked at the special focus of the celebrations to be laid on involving youth, artistes, and cultural organisations to spread Dr Hazarika's timeless message of unity, peace, and harmony.

CM Sarma, during the meeting, also informed that on the occasion of the Birth Centenary of Sudhakantha, the Government of India has approved the issuance of a Rs 100 Silver Commemorative Coin in his honour, which will be a fitting tribute to the legendary artiste whose contributions to music and culture remain eternal.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also directed the Cultural Affairs Department to work in close coordination with other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the centenary plan, making it a people's movement befitting the stature of the legendary maestro.

He also thanked the Government of Arunachal Pradesh through its Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who was also present in the meeting, for taking the initiative of celebrating Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh as well.

He informed in the meeting that as a part of the celebration of the birth centenary, the foundation stone for a museum in the memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika will also be laid. Ministers, senior officials, cultural representatives, and members of the Core Committee were present at the meeting. Tez Hazarika, Dr Bhupen Hazarika's son, also attended the meeting virtually.

He will also remain present in the main centenary event on September 13 as the State guest. (ANI)

