New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The 10th meeting of the India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT) was held on Tuesday in New Delhi.

As per the release, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Vinod Bahade, and Head of Bureau, Strategic Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Nadav Eschar, led their respective delegations.

The meeting underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, reflecting the spirit and breadth of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. Both sides unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and reaffirmed the principle of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

They strongly condemned the brutal terror attacks in both countries, including the heinous October 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel, the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on April 22, 2025 and other terror acts that have emphasised the urgent need to hold the perpetrators of these heinous acts accountable.

Both sides emphasised that confronting terrorism requires concerted action in a sustained and comprehensive manner. Against this backdrop, the two sides renewed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of countering terrorism, including in the UN, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other multilateral platforms.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to cooperate in combating terrorism and terrorist organisations, as well as their proxies, supporters, sponsors, financiers and backers.

The two sides exchanged views on threats emanating from terrorism and discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions. They reviewed a wide range of traditional and emerging threats and challenges, such as terrorist recruitment, abuse of technology for terrorist purposes, and financing of terrorism. They expressed concern over the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and AI for terrorist purposes.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation against challenges, including through training, cybersecurity, exchange of best practices, and information sharing through continued bilateral and multilateral efforts. They also discussed further strengthening law enforcement and judicial cooperation, including through information sharing and cooperation on mutual legal assistance requests. (ANI)

