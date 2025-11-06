Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which consists of 270 Kalash, to support the construction of Kanaklata Barua State University on Thursday. The event took place at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The state government has allotted around 750 bighas of land for the construction of this university. This university will be constructed at Bholaguri tea estate, Gohpur and the government has allocated around Rs 550 crore for project.

Also Read | International Election Visitor Programme 2025: 16 Delegates From 7 Countries Witness ECI's 'Never Before' Arrangements for 1st Phase of Bihar Assembly Polls (See Pics).

In a post on X, Sarma said: "2 years ago, the people of Assam came together to donate soil from their villages during the #AmritKalashYatra. Today, we have flagged off some of that sacred soil to be used in the upcoming bhumi pujan of Shaheed Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur on 8th November."

According to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, notable leaders will visit Assam, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the next 45 days. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal of the Guwahati airport building. In Dibrugarh, he will lay the foundation stone of a new fertiliser complex.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: Nitish Kumar Shows Inked Finger After Casting His Vote in Patna, Says 'Vote First, Then Refreshments' (Watch Video).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a 5,000-seat auditorium dedicated to the memories of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha. He will also launch a new project in the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend an airshow on November 9.

"In the next 45 days, Assam will see the visit of a galaxy of national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Guwahati and Dibrugarh. In Guwahati, he will inaugurate the new terminal of the Guwahati airport building. In Dibrugarh, he will lay the foundation stone of a new fertiliser complex, which will be built by the Assam government and the Union government jointly. After that, he will again come to Guwahati to inaugurate the Guwahati and North Guwahati connecting bridge over the river Brahmaputra. Union Home Minister will come and he will address a party meeting, as well as he will also inaugurate two ambitious projects completed by the Assam government, namely a 5000 capacity auditorium constructed in memory of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and he will also inaugurate a new project in the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. He will also address a party meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will come on November 9, and he will witness the aero show which will be conducted by the Indian Air Force," said Sarma.

Additionally, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inspect the new semiconductor plant at Jagiroad and inaugurate a new land-water terminal.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will come tomorrow, she will inspect the new semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. She will inaugurate a new land water terminal which has been constructed. She will also inaugurate a riverfront garden in Guwahati. On November 8, she will lay the foundation stone of a green field university - Kanaklata Barua State University. So we will witness a lot of visit in December and January which will usher a new era of development for the state of Assam. I will visit Bihar today also. In three days my total meetings will be 9. They also want me, but I can't go to Bihar, because of Union Finance Minister Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will come to Assam," added Sarma.

Earlier, the Assam government planned to promote the Raas Mahotsav (Raas Festival) of the state at the global stage and has taken up initiatives to open a tourist circuit especially for Raas Mahotsav to attract both foreign and domestic tourists.

Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI that, to promote the Raas Mahotsav of Assam in the global stage, the Assam government has taken up few initiatives.

"We are planning to make a tourism circuit especially for Raas Mahotsav connecting from Majuli to Palasbari, Nalbari, Patacharkuchi, Pathsala. Our government has brought Bihu, Jhumoir in global platform and trying to Bagurumba also. This year, under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government has provided financial grants to the Raas Mahotsav celebration Committees across the state," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

The Assam Tourism Minister further said that he inaugurated one Shree Krishna temple with a cost of Rs 2 crore at the Pathsala area, which will also attract the people as well as tourists.

"In Assam, people have tried to create a Brindaban-like atmosphere during Raas Mahotsav. In Upper Assam, Raas Mahotsav is celebrated as human beings perform Raaslila. In the Lower Assam part, we worship Lord Krishna and celebrate Raas Mahotsav by showing clay idols in different forms of Raaslila. In Majuli, it has now become a point of tourism and foreign tourists are also coming. Tourists are also coming to the Lower Assam part, especially in Nalbari, Howli, Pathsala, and Patacharkuchi areas. In the coming days, foreign tourists will also come to the Lower Assam part to see Raas Mahotsav. Today, we have inaugurated a newly constructed Shree Krishna temple at Pathsala, with a cost of Rs 2 crore. I hope that in the coming days, Pathsala Raas will become a tourism destination point," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

Raas Mahotsav is an annual festival celebrated across Assam, primarily dedicated to worship of Lord Krishna. In Upper Assam, the Northern Assam region, especially in Majuli and central Assam, the Raas Mahotsav has been celebrated, and Lord Krishna Raaslila has been performed by human beings and in the lower Assam part, the traditional Raas festival has been shown through clay idols. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)