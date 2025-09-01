Silchar (Assam) [India], September 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a statue of Mangal Pandey at Ghungoor in Silchar, honouring the legacy of the freedom fighter and highlighting the role of the Barak Valley during the First War of Independence in 1857.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also released books on Mangal Pandey, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Sri Sri Madhavdev.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma paid rich tributes to Mangal Pandey, stating that the Sepoy Mutiny and earlier rebellions against British colonialism in history are referred to as the initial resistance against British imperialism.

The Chief Minister said that in the war of independence of 1857, a new type of rifle was given to the soldiers, which required biting the cartridge to activate it and use.

"Several brave personalities were martyred in these struggles, which intensified the urge among the Indians to free the country. They realised that freedom was their birthright and they must have it at any cost. The realisation gradually captured the hearts and minds across the nation, leading to the start of the Congress movement, the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi, and eventually, after a nationwide freedom struggle, the country attained independence," CM Sarma said.

Referring to the Sepoy Mutiny as a very important chapter in India's freedom movement, the Chief Minister stated that the contributions of the soldiers who participated in the struggle must never be forgotten.

CM Sarma said that the bravery shown by the rebel sepoys in the Sepoy Mutiny was not only a proud heroic saga for the Barak Valley but for the entire Assam.

He also visited the historic Silchar Tennis Club, interacted with the trainees and took stock of its infrastructure facilities.

On April 8, 1857, at just 30 years of age, Mangal Pandey sacrificed his life for the independence of the nation in Barrackpore.

On the evening of March 29, 1857, Mangal Pandey declared rebellion against the British at the parade ground of Barrackpore's military camp. With immense courage, he engaged in sword fights with senior officers such as Major Hewson and Lieutenant Baugh. During the trial, he openly confessed and showed no regret for his acts of rebellion. The English court labelled him a rebel and sentenced him to death. (ANI)

