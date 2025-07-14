Golaghat (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of Golaghat district and inspected several relief camps set up by the district administration to assess the condition of flood-affected people.

The recent floods have significantly impacted the revenue circles of Khumtai, Sarupathar, Bokakhat, Morongi, Golaghat, and Dergaon in the district.

The Chief Minister first visited the relief camp set up at Simoluchapori Primary School under Sarupathar Revenue Circle. The recent flood in Sarupathar has affected 1,708 people across 31 villages, damaging 451.7 hectares of agricultural land.

The district administration has set up four relief camps in the circle so far. The camp at Simoluchapori Primary School currently shelters 277 flood-affected people, including 104 children and adolescents and 108 women.

CM Sarma interacted with the inmates to understand their situation. He also spent time with the children at the camp, even playing carrom with them.

He instructed the district administration to distribute sports equipment such as cricket and football kits to the children from No. 1 Shingimari village staying at the camp.

The Chief Minister directed the District Commissioner to conduct a comprehensive damage assessment and take the necessary steps to provide compensation.

He also assured the local people that all necessary measures would be taken to resolve the erosion problem in the area.

CM Sarma visited a special health camp set up in the school premises and directed that adequate healthcare be ensured, especially for pregnant women, the elderly, and children.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, DC, SP, and other senior officials were present during the visit of the Chief Minister.

Later, the Chief Minister visited erosion-affected areas at Jathipatiya Mitha Aam Chapori, caused by Dhansiri River in Morongi Revenue Circle. Several thousand people across multiple villages in the area have been severely impacted by the recent flood.

The Chief Minister stated that he would instruct the Water Resources Minister to visit the area and initiate measures for a permanent solution to the erosion problem.

He also reviewed the department's proposed project for constructing an embankment on the left bank of the Dhansiri River from Golaghat town to the Numaligarh Refinery.

Following this, the Chief Minister visited the relief camp at Kenduguri Primary School and interacted with the inmates to assess their condition.

He assured that those whose houses have been completely destroyed in the floods would receive financial assistance.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and MLA Mrinal Saikia, along with the DC and SP were present during the visit of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also visited Bokakhat Revenue Circle on Sunday, where over 9,000 people have been affected by the recent floods. He visited the relief camp at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School and interacted with the flood victims. Currently, 568 people, including 112 children, 2 differently-abled persons, and 224 women, are taking shelter in the camp.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to ensure timely resettlement and compensation for the flood-affected people.

He also called upon the Agriculture Minister and local MLA Atul Bora to arrange seed distribution for the affected farmers.

It is to be mentioned that the district administration has been conducting special health camps in every relief camp across Golaghat, providing health check-ups and essential medicines to flood-affected people. (ANI)

