Guwahati (Assam) [India, February 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked all state agencies to fix their targets for disposing of all applications of 'Mission Basundhara' before the stipulated timeframe of May 10 this year and make it successful.

With the goal of expediting the progress of Mission Basundhara, the Assam Chief Minister on Saturday evening held a review meeting with all the concerned officials who have been tasked with the implementation of the 'Mission' at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

He urged all implementing authorities to consider it as a pious and noble mission.

Sarma further said that over 3.2 lakh out of 8.10 lakh online applications so far received on the 'Basundhara' portal have been disposed of by the state agencies.

"After Mission Basundhara-1, the state government will launch Mission Basundhara-2," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also launched an 'Integrity Helpline of the Mission' for lodging grievances, which will enable quick streamlining of various land-related issues of the people.

Mission Basundhara was launched in Assam on October 2 last year. The Chief Minister said that it is a decisive step towards streamlining land revenue services and facilitating easy access for the people for their land-related works. (ANI)

