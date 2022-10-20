Guwahati, Oct 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her to intervene for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed.

Sarma said that the untimely death of Ahmed has caused a deep sense of grief in Assam.

Ahmed, hailing from Twho hails from Tinsukia, was a third year mechanical engineering student in the Institute and was found dead in his hostel room on October 14.

His parents filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the superintending of police of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) police station for an investigation.

