Cachar (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): Incessant rains have triggered floods and landslides in Assam. Nearly 1.97 lakh people in 20 districts of the state have been affected by the current spell of floods.

According to the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 51,357 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district. 652 villages under 46 revenue circles are affected by this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 16,645.61 hectares of cropland.

The authorities have informed that two persons died in Cachar district while three others including two children are missing in Cachar district. The district administration has set up 55 relief camps and 12 distribution centres where 32,959 flood-affected people are taking shelter.

The water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Kopili river in the Kampur area in Nagaon district. Normal life has been affected as the flood situation prevails in Nagaon district's Kampur area.

Landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages. The bulletin informed that the Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. The road connecting the Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village is also likely blocked. The government has deployed the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers for evacuation and relief measures. A joint venture between the Kachar district administration and the Assam Rifles rescued the flood victims in the Barakhla area and sent them to relief camps. (ANI)

