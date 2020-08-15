Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The death toll due to the floods in Assam rose to 112 on Friday while more than 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge so far.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had on Thursday informed that a total of 56,89,584 have been affected across 30 districts of the state.

The flood situation in Assam is deteriorating with the death toll increasing due to natural calamity in various districts.

Earlier this week, an official bulletin said that over 9,200 persons were suffering due to the deluge across these districts.

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 14,205 persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Baksa and Morigaon districts. (ANI)

