Golaghat (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): At least four people including forest officials were injured after being attacked by a rhino in Assam's Golaghat district.

The rhino that strayed out from the Kaziranga National Park is currently roaming at Borting Naosholia Kathoni in Golaghat and has created panic among the local villagers.

According to forest officials of the Golaghat district, the rhino had attacked one person in the Dergaon Rangdhali area three days back and moved to other nearby areas.

The rhino also attacked another civilian and two forest officials in the Dakshin Hengera area on February 3 and on February 4, Rhino entered the Borting Naosholia Kathoni area.

"Yesterday, the rhino attacked our DFO sir and staff. We are trying to run away the rhino from this area. The rhino is currently taking shelter in a jungle area," Surajmoni Baruah said.

The rhino had entered new areas and the forest department is now trying to run away the Rhino from the area, a forest official Surajmoni Baruah said.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Golaghat district who was injured in the rhino attack, is currently undergoing treatment at Jorhat hospital. (ANI)

