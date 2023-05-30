Guwahati, May 30: Former Congress MLA and senior party leader Jonjonali Baruah passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday. Baruah breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She was 63. Balu Dhanorkar Dies: Congress MP From Chandrapur Passes Away at 48.

Baruah represented the Morigaon assembly constituency from 2001 to 2016. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed his condolences on the demise of Baruah.

Assam Congress paid tributes to the former MLA and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

