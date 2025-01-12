Jorhat (Assam) [India], January 12 (ANI): If you visit the villages of Assam at this time of the year, your senses will be delighted by the aroma of traditional delicacies like pithas, laddoos, and various rice-based treats. The rhythmic sound of the dheki--a traditional wooden tool for grinding rice--fills the air as people prepare for one of the state's most significant festivals: Bhogali Bihu, also known as Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu, the harvest festival, marks the end of the harvesting season. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Assam and symbolizes gratitude to the God of Fire through a ceremonial bonfire, known as Meji. The festival has its roots in Tibeto-Burman cultural traditions and is a time of community bonding, feasting, and rituals.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 186% Salary Hike and Significant Pension Increase Likely for Central Government Employees With Revised Fitment Factor; Check Latest Update Here.

Diponjittai, a resident of Jorhat said to ANI "Magh Bihu is a very old festival of Assam. We celebrate Magh Bihu in the second week of January every year. During this festival, all our family members and friends come together to enjoy and celebrate."

"We build Bhelaghar and spend the whole night enjoying. The next morning, we light the Meji and seek blessings from our forefathers for a good harvest in the coming year. We prepare a variety of ethnic and traditional foods, such as Til Pitha, Ghila Pitha, ladoo, and other dishes made from our harvest," he added.

Also Read | UGC NET 2024 Exam Admit Card Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: NTA Releases Hall Tickets for January 15 and 16 National Eligibility Test Examination, Know Steps To Download.

In Majuli, the world's largest inhabited river island, and nearby Jorhat district, preparations are in full swing. Women are busy making traditional treats like Til Pitha, Ghila Pitha, and various jalpans (assorted rice-based snacks). Meanwhile, the youth and adults construct Bhela Ghar--temporary structures made of bamboo and straw--where they gather to feast and spend the night in revelry.

"After a long wait, Magh Bihu has finally arrived. We prepare various snacks and jalpans. Our youth and adults are busy building Bhelaghar and Meji. Today, we have all come together to enjoy and take part in these preparations. The youth and adults are cutting hay from our cultivated fields to construct the Bhelaghar. I wish all a very happy Magh Bihu," Chaya Bora, a resident of Majuli village told ANI.

Adding to the festivities, around 700 families from Bhakat Chapori in Majuli have been preparing gur (molasses), a key ingredient in many of the festival's delicacies. This year, their efforts have been particularly fruitful, with sales of molasses across Assam generating impressive earnings.

"During the time of Bihu, our market thrives as the demand for gur (molasses) increases. During this period, we are able to earn lakhs of rupees. In this season, we sell gur worth around 20,000 rupees per day, so you can calculate the total earnings from this. There are 16 villages in Bhakat Chapori, where most people are involved in sugarcane cultivation. From here, gur is distributed across the state, helping us generate significant earnings," Deepak Hazarika, a resident of Majuli told ANI.

As the state prepares for this vibrant festival, Bhogali Bihu not only celebrates the fruits of hard work but also strengthens the bonds of community and culture. It's a time when food, fire, and festivity come together to create an atmosphere of joy and gratitude. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)