Sankranti is an important observance for Hindus around the globe. The most significant of all the Sankranti is Makar Sankranti. This festival is observed in various ways and under different names in different regions and states of India. The celebrations are filled with joy and excitement. Many people also observe a strict fast as a way of honouring God. Once they break the fast, they celebrate with traditional delicacies and traditions. Sankranti is a time for family gatherings, festive foods, and celebrating the harvest season with loved ones. To help you plan ahead, we have put together a list of Sankranti 2025 dates. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Sankranti in some places is celebrated with kite flying, bonfires, and traditional sweets like tilgul. Each of these observances is centred around the movement of the sun. For example, Makar Sankranti marks the sun’s transition from the zodiac of Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara), a time believed to be extremely auspicious. In addition, every Sankranti day also has a specific time known as the punya kaal, which is considered highly favourable, during which devotees offer their prayers and conduct pujas and rituals. Below, you will find the complete list of Sankranti dates for 2025. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: From Republic Day to Makar Sankranti to Chinese New Year, Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Complete Sankranti 2025 List

Date Day Festival/Event January 13, 2025 Monday Maghi Saaji January 13, 2025 Monday Lohri January 14, 2025 Tuesday Makar Sankranti January 14, 2025 Tuesday Maghi Sangrand January 14, 2025 Tuesday Pongal January 14, 2025 Tuesday Poush Sankranti January 14, 2025 Tuesday Pedda Panduga January 14, 2025 Tuesday Khichdi Parv January 15, 2025 Wednesday Magh Bihu, Bhogali Bihu

We hope this list helps you plan for the festivities in advance. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Sankranti!

