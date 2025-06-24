Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Assam government has planned to organise health camps in each constituency from October to screen people and provide timely medical help.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the State Health Department reviewed plans and instructed officials to make each camp a Model Camp replete with all necessary facilities.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that five health camps would be organised in every constituency of Assam to screen the locals and provide timely medical help, if required.

"Towards a Healthy Assam.... From October onwards, we will organise five Health Camps in each constituency across Assam to screen people and provide timely medical help. Specialist doctors from Public and Private sectors will be engaged to screen people, and any treatment escalation will be coordinated and followed up by the Government. Patients will be linked to various health sector welfare schemes to ensure that they do not drop out of treatment midway," the post read.

He further said that free counselling and medicines will be provided at the camps, and awareness of healthy practices and lifestyles will be promoted.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the 23rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Assam Cancer Care Foundation, which was held on Monday at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

During the meeting, approval was granted for the establishment of a B.Sc. Nursing College at Lakhimpur Cancer Centre sanctioned the installation of a new PET-CT machine at the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati.

Additionally, four more Cancer Hospitals under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation are targeted for completion by December 2025. (ANI)

