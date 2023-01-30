Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 30 (ANI): Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi adopted ten Tuberculosis Patients of the State for six months as part of Nikshay Mitra, a Community Support initiative for TB Patients under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

He made this announcement at a program held in Raj Bhavan on Monday in view of the programme. It may be mentioned that Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system.

"Successful implementation of the government schemes can be achieved only through the support of social and other organizations. The people of our country are very benevolent. They always assist the government in transforming the government programme into a mass movement. Therefore, the TB eradication thus launched will also be a huge success and will help the country to get out of the scourge of TV menace," said the Governor.

He also added that every citizen of our country has a responsibility to make the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat campaign a mass movement. "I thus make a plea to everybody to help this campaign a success", said Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi during the program.

The Governor also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this programme. He also underscored the need for the citizens to register themselves as Nikshya Mitras. In order to eradicate TB from the state everyone should come forward and become Mitras for TB patients by providing them with the required nutritional foods.

The Governor urged the health officials to go for door-to-door awareness, and educate TB patients to practice a healthy way of life. He emphasised that the officials must reach out to the people and disseminate information about Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

As part of the program, the Governor handed over the prescribed food basket to the health officials to be delivered to the patients. Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, MD, NHM, Laxmipriya and officials from NHM and Raj Bhavan were present during the function. (ANI)

