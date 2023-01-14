Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI): Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi flagged off the Women On Wheels (WOW) drive in the presence of Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa and 40 enthusiastic women from different parts of the country at Raj Bhavan today.

Women On Wheels (WOW) drive organized by the Amazing Namaste Foundation marks the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Under this program, women will together cover a cumulative distance of 40000 km in three states Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. WOW, Drive is supported by the National Commission for Women and State Women Commissions of the respective states.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Prof. Mukhi said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says, 'Northeast India' is the future of the country. These eight states, which are together named Ashtalakshmi are witnessing phenomenal works of development. In particular, the infrastructure work in this area, in the last few years, has been exemplary. The industry and commerce sector here has benefited greatly from the connectivity of road, rail, air, water, and the internet. Along with this, employment opportunities have also increased manifold."

The Governor complimented the Amazing Namaste Foundation and said, "It is a great innovative concept to have this unique event started from Guwahati with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya on the auspicious day of Bhogali Bihu to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I am sure all the participants will experience the warmth of the people of North East and the unique culture of the region".

Minister Nandita Gorlosa while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of the program which has the inherent component of promoting 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

Welcoming the participants she urged them to be the Ambassadors of the North East Region and spread the message of friendship and camaraderie to the people outside.

Dr. Deepa Malik who also spoke on the occasion said that the events like these will help everyone know about the rich cultural heritage of North East India and encourage more people to visit this region.

Chairman of the Amazing Namaste foundation Atul Kulkarni while speaking on the occasion gave a brief outline of the activities of the Foundation.

After the huge success of the path-breaking North East on Wheels (NEW) motorcycle expedition last year, the organization decided to organize this Women's event which would highlight the changing landscape of this region with regard to the role of women.

It may be mentioned that the participants have been divided into two groups named after the Rivers they will be passing by viz Kameng and Kopli. The Kameng group will drive through the Pakke Tiger Reserve, Tezpur, Itanagar whilst the Kopli group will travel to places like Mawlynnong, Dawki, Halflong.

Several events have been organized on both routes which include jungle safaris in Pobitra Wildlife Sanctuary, music and dance events by locals, and interactions with local artisans. (ANI)

