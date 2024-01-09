Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 9 (ANI): The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on February 5.

The Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued a notification regarding this on orders of state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The Governor has summoned the session of the Assam assembly on February 5 at the state capital Dispur.

"Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has summoned the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet 9:30 am on February 5 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur," the notification said.

The winter session that was scheduled to take place in September this year was cancelled.

The last Assam Legislative Session that took place was the Autumn session which commenced on September 11.

The Finance Minister of the Government of Assam, who traditionally presents the state budget to the Assam Legislative Assembly each year, will be responsible for tabling the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This budget session marks a significant event as it will reflect the government's financial planning and priorities for the upcoming year.

Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project at Panbazar in Guwahati on January 20. Assam Minister for Housing, Ashok Singhal on Monday visited the site of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project. He took stock of the work of the final phase of the park.

The upgradation of the Brahmaputra riverbank in Guwahati is one of the flagship projects undertaken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma led government in the state.

On January 7 the state also launched the first app based 100% electric & decentralised bike taxi service. The app named 'Bayu' has been launched by Assam State Transport Corporation in collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech, an Assam based startup. The taxi service also aims to generate over 5,000 livelihood opportunities thus fostering economic growth, promoting entrepreneurship & embracing environmentally conscious practices. (ANI)

