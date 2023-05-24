Karimganj (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on his maiden visit to Karimganj on Tuesday visited the India-Bangladesh border from Sutarkandi to Malegarh and visited the Malegarh Sepoy Mutiny Memorial.

He paid tributes to the brave hearts at the Sepoy Mutiny Commemoration Memorial.

He said that he was honoured to pay homage to the courageous war heroes at the Malegarh war memorial site.

"This hallowed ground commemorates the valour of 26 Indian soldiers who fought against the British during the First War of Independence in 1857. I pay my highest regards to the martyrs of my country. I revere the unflinching commitment of the deployed personnel in ensuring security and fostering harmonious relations," the Assam Governor said.

The Governor also planted saplings at the Sutarkandi border.

He also visited Sutarkandi Inland Port Authority's Indo-Bangla International Trade Centre.

Officials of BSF, Indo-Bangla International Import Export Corporation and Inland Port Authority welcomed the Governor.

The Assam Governor reviewed the current trade with Bangladesh and its future development potential.

Later the Governor chaired a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav and heads of the departments at the DC's conference hall where he took stock of the implementation of various central government schemes that are instrumental in driving the district's development forward.

The Governor discussed the various developmental activities and projects, and grant schemes of the Central and State governments.

He reviewed the progress and implementation of the work of Education, Health, Water Resources, Irrigation, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal husbandry.

He also laid emphasis on the system of cultivation in every cropping season.

The Assam Governor reiterated the need for establishing new dairy farms to meet the dairy requirements of the district.

Governor Kataria also held a meeting with the security agencies of the district, including police, and the BSF and reviewed the security issues. (ANI)

