Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) The Assam government on Sunday held a meeting with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to discuss problems faced by the people during construction of railway overbridges in the state.

It also deliberated on enhanced cooperation between the government and railways for timely completion of projects.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed about the meeting between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NFR officials through a post on X.

Sharing the highlights, the CMO wrote that the meeting discussed "ways to minimise inconvenience faced by public due to construction of railway overbridges".

Cooperation between railways and the state government for ongoing railway projects was also discussed during the meet.

The meeting also deliberated on a joint inspection at Hojai's under-construction road overbridge, and exploring possibility of escalators and rail underbridge at Basugaon.

