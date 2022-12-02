Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Assam Government has taken a key step to strengthen the state security mechanism by recruiting five newly raised commando battalions.

The Indian Army will train these Assam Police commandos at seven different locations.

The inaugural ceremony of Assam Police training will be held at Narangi Cantt on Friday.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and senior army officials will attend the programme. (ANI)

