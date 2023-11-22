Tinsukia (Assam), Nov 22 (PTI) A grenade explosion took place outside the gates of an army camp in Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday, police said.

However, there was no report of any casualties at the moment, a police officer said.

The blast took place in front of the gates of an army camp at Dirak in the evening, he said.

"As per our information, two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp but it fell outside and exploded," he added.

"We are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits," he added.

From October 1, the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) was extended in four districts of Assam -- Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

