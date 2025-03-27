Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Thursday that the results of Gunotsav (a state government initiative to improve the quality of school education) 2025 were declared on Thursday and said that this citizen-led evaluation now covers 44,077 schools, up from 12000 in 2017.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Biswa said, "The results of #Gunotsav 2025 were declared today. This unique Jan Bhagidari effort that breathes life into education, inspired from Adarniya @narendramodi ji's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, has now entered its 6th edition in Assam."

"Some findings from today. From just evaluating 12,000 schools in 2017, this citizen-led evaluation now covers 44,077 schools," CM Biswa said.

"In 2025 - 27,252 schools have been ranked as A or A+. This is a 7% increase since 2024. In 2017, A+ category schools were 6,300 which has increased 100% and now stands at 13,300," he added, as he stated, "Like last year, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh feature among the top 3 districts - big kudos to the team there".

CM Biswa said that overall 83.5 per cent of our schools are in the A+ and A category, complying with the robust systems and quality requirements we have put in to ensure the best education for our children.

He also highlighted the assessment of quality of uniform and said, "This year, for the first time we also assessed the quality of uniform provided to students and the transparency of the exercise as well. 92 per cent 0f the schools have met the prescribed uniform quality," he said.

CM Biswa further pointed out that 15 lakh students have also received A+ grade, signifying the high quality of pedagogy offered in our public schools.

"We have incentivised each A+ category school with Rs 25,000 each as a reward for their high performance and I am confident that these numbers will keep getting better in the days ahead, much like it has ever since we started," he said.

"My compliments and gratitude to all those who made this wonderful task possible," CM Biswa concluded. (ANI)

