Dispur (Assam) [India] June 2 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal on Monday reviewed the functioning of the Health and Family Welfare Department during a meeting held at the National Health Mission office in Guwahati, Assam.

The meeting reviewed various aspects of the department's work, including implementation of schemes, infrastructure development and the delivery of health services, particularly in flood-affected areas. Minister Singhal emphasised the need for continuous health check-ups and the timely distribution of essential medicines in relief shelters.

Singhal instructed doctors, nurses and health workers to remain fully alert to tackle the rise in waterborne and other infectious diseases during and after the floods. He also reviewed the department's efforts to control the spread of malaria in the Indo-Bhutan border areas of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

During the meeting, the Minister identified several priority areas and issued directions for immediate action. He directed the department to establish a Fast Referral Unit (FRU) in each Assembly constituency to provide maternal, pediatric and emergency health services. He also instructed the Director of Ayush, Assam, to arrange regular yoga training sessions at every Ayushman Arogya Mandir as part of the Fit India Movement and to encourage community participation in health awareness initiatives.

Minister Singhal stressed the importance of fully digitizing the administrative and information systems of the department to enhance efficiency and transparency. He asked officials to ensure the availability of essential medicines in every government hospital across the state. Additionally, he directed the department to conduct regular training and personality development programs for doctors, nurses, ASHA workers and all healthcare staff to improve the quality of service delivery.

The meeting also included a detailed review of the current status of blood banks in the state, the progress of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Ayushman Assam, Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AA-MMJAY) and precautionary measures to be taken in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 infections.

Minister Singhal emphasised the need for a proactive and people-centric approach in delivering healthcare services, especially in times of crisis like the ongoing floods.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Commissioner & Secretaries Dr P Ashok Babu and Barnali Sharma, Commissioner & Secretary of Medical Education and Research Dr Siddharth Singh, Director of Health Services Dr Umesh Phangcho, Director of Health Services (Family Welfare) Kamaljit Talukdar and Executive Director of the National Health Mission, Assam, Dr Manoj Choudhury. (ANI)

