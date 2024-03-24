Digboi (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): In a collaborative effort with the Rotary Club, the Indian Army organised a day-long workshop for students at the Oil Valley Senior Secondary School at Digboi district in Assam, said an official release on Sunday.

According to an official press release, the workshop was crafted to imbue students with the essence of patriotism and leadership, while also inspiring them to consider a future in the Armed Forces.

At least 130 students participated in the workshop event that began with a captivating display of various Army drills, showcasing precision and discipline to the audience.

As per the release, students actively engaged in thrilling activities such as jungle survival techniques, casualty evacuation drills, fire and move techniques and room intervention drills.

Additionally, a demonstration of dog handling in various operations added an exciting dimension to the workshop, said the release.

The workshop provided them with a unique and enriching experience, leaving them motivated to pursue their goals, it added. (ANI)

