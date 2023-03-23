Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): Officials of Assam police on Wednesday seized around 1.5 Kg of contraband drugs, concealed inside soap cases, and apprehended two persons from the Karimganj district.

"Intercepted a vehicle at Veterbond area under Ratabari Police Station and seized 121 soap cases containing Heroin, 1.5 kg approximately," Karimganj police said, adding that two accused have been apprehended.

Earlier in February, Karimganj police seized 53 packets of Ganja from a vehicle parked in front of a house in the tea garden.

Prior to it, in December, last year, Assam Police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 20 crore, concealed inside 131 soap cases, in the district and apprehended two drug peddlers.

"We received information that a vehicle was coming from Mizoram side carrying narcotics and we immediately set up Naka checking in multiple locations. We had intercepted the vehicle and during the search, we found 3-4 secret chambers and recovered 131 soap cases containing 2.01 kg of heroin and 50,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle," Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district had said. (ANI)

