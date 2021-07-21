Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,52,425 on Wednesday as 1,547 more people tested positive for the infection, while 25 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,053, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 193, followed by Golaghat (147) and Dibrugarh (107).

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Sonitpur, while Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar registered two deaths each.

The state now has 15,346 active cases, while 5,30,678 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 2,426 during the day.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 96.06 per cent.

As many as 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

The state has so far tested over 1.73 crore samples for COVID-19, including 74,114 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 75.31 lakh people have received the first dose, while 15.95 lakh have been administered both jabs.

