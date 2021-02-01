Guwahati, Jan 31 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally went up to 2,17,144 after 21 more people tested positive for the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. The NHM said that as many as 38,106 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

Assam reported no fatality due to coronavirus during the day and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,082.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.36 per cent against total testing of 64,65,926 samples so far.

The bulletin said that 54 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,178.

The state currently has 534 active cases, while three patients have migrated to other states.

The bulletin said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the disease as they had other ailments too.

