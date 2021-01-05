Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,057 with three more persons succumbing to the infection on Tuesday, while 41 new cases pushed the tally to 2,16,381, National Health Mission bulletin said.

The current COVID-19 death rate in the state is 0.49 per cent, it said.

Assam reported 41 new cases out of 22,213 COVID-19 tests conducted during the day at a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent, it said, adding that the total tests conducted so far was 60,93,608, which included both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

The state now has 3,075 active COVID-19 cases, while three patients have migrated to other states.

Fifty more patients recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,12,246. The recovery rate in the state is currently 98.1 per cent.

The first COVID-19 case was reported on March 31 last year and the first death on April 10, 2020.

