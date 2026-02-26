Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 26 (ANI): Major changes have been made in key high-command positions in the Bangladesh Army. This is the second such reshuffle within a week, following the new government's assumption of office.

"Lieutenant General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), has been transferred to the position of Quartermaster General (QMG). His successor at the NDC is Lieutenant General Mohammad Faizur Rahman, who previously served as the QMG", the Daily Star reported.

"Besides, Major General Hossain Al Morshed, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the 19 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Ghatail, was appointed as the new adjutant general at Army Headquarters. In turn, Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, the current adjutant general, has been appointed the new commandant of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST)", the report added.

It further mentioned that Maj Gen Md Nasim Parvez, who was serving as Commandant of MIST, has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Further reorganisation within the army leadership also saw Major General Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, the GOC of the 66 Infantry Division and Rangpur Area Commander, transferred to take up the position of GOC and Area Commander of the Logistics Area in Dhaka Cantonment.

"Lastly, Major General Muhammad Mostagousur Rahman Khan, the former head of the Logistics Area in Dhaka Cantonment, has retired on regular terms", it said.

Earlier on February 22, Lieutenant General Mainur Rahman has been appointed as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Bangladesh Army. Previously, he was serving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Armed Doctrine and Training Command (ARTDOC).

In addition, several top-level positions in the Bangladesh Army have been reshuffled. The order in this regard was issued from Army Headquarters on Sunday noon.

Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, the current Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division, has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an Ambassador.

Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed as the new Principal Staff Officer. Earlier, he served as the GOC of the 24 Infantry Division. Major General JM Imdadul Islam has been transferred from the 55 Infantry Division to the East Bengal Regimental Centre.

Major General Ferdous Hasan, who was serving as the Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre, has been appointed as the GOC of the 24 Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, who was serving at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, has been promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed as the GOC of the 55 Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Mohammad Kaisar Rashid Chowdhury has been appointed as the Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI). (ANI)

