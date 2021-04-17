Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) At least 573 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the tally in the state to 2,22,940, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,127, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest number of new cases at 245, followed by Kamrup (47), Nagaon (33) and Sonitpur (30).

The four deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Karimganj and Lakhimpur, it said.

The fatality ratio among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 0.51 per cent, and 1,347 COVID patients have died for other reasons.

Assam now has 4,069 active cases.

The fresh cases were detected from 32,421 sample tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 1.77 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 113 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,16,397.

The recovery rate among COVID patients is currently at 97.07 per cent.

The state has so far conducted 77,64,292 sample tests for the infection, it said.

Altogether, 15,59,179 people have been inoculated in the state, with 2,78,993 of them having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the bulletin added.

