Guwahati, Mar 10 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday suggested the state police force to set up India's first-ever artificial intelligence-based laboratory for cyber surveillance, mainly to tackle the menace of deepfake.

Presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the state government is dreaming big for a brighter tomorrow.

"Assam Police will be encouraged to set up India's first AI-based lab to combat deepfake threats and enhance cyber surveillance. This cutting-edge facility will strengthen cybersecurity, digital forensics and online threat detection," she said.

The initiative will position Assam as a leader in AI-driven law enforcement and cybercrime prevention in the country, the budget stressed.

Neog also said that the state will work with tea industry stakeholders to introduce India's first AI-driven, blockchain-based tea auction system to enhance transparency and efficiency.

"This digital platform will revolutionise the tea trade by ensuring secure transactions and fair pricing. The initiative will strengthen Assam's position as a global leader in the tea industry," she added.

The finance minister said that the government can empower the youths of the state to realise their aspirations by engaging them in next-generation and futuristic enterprises and enabling them to become active contributors.

"We will encourage setting up of high-tech AI-powered agri-hubs in 100 selected villages, where AI and drones will help farmers make data-driven decisions, improve yields and enhance sustainability," she said.

In the coming years, the government will drive innovation in AI, energy security, renewable energy, biofuels and green technology to build a future-ready Assam, the minister said.

"This hub will be developed through strategic investments, industry partnerships and cutting-edge research to position Assam as a leader in next-generation technologies," she added.

The government will also seek international funding to develop a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) dedicated to research and innovation. The SEZ will focus on emerging technologies and green energy, driving sustainable growth and technological excellence, Neog said.

Besides, the government will explore developing India's first bamboo smart city, showcasing sustainable and eco-friendly urban planning.

"All future government buildings will prioritise bamboo-based materials to promote green construction and innovation. This initiative will boost Assam's bamboo industry, creating jobs and positioning the state as a leader in sustainable architecture," Neog said.

She also said that Assam will endeavour to develop a robust carbon credit framework to promote sustainable growth and environmental responsibility.

"Collaboration with interested countries will help attract investments in Assam's green initiatives. This framework will enable Assam to earn carbon credits, driving economic benefits while advancing sustainability," she said.

