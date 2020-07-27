Dispur (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday evacuated villagers and livestock to safer places from flood-affected areas of Dighirpam Bazar in Assam's Barpeta district.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll has reached 96. Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam's various districts for the fourth time this year.

A total of 2,543 villages are reeling from the effects of rising waters of Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1.22 lakh hectares of crop.

There are 50,136 people residing in 496 relief camps in the state, the SDMA said. (ANI)

