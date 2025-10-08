Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Assam government on Wednesday issued an order and suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who was arrested by the SIT/CID in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.

In the order issued by the Home (A) department of the Assam government, it said,"... it has been informed by the Chief Investigating Officer of CID PS case No.18/2025 vide Memo No.CID/CELL-XVI/CID PS CASE NO.18/2025/3242 dated 08/10/2025 that Sandipan Garg, APS, I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko-Chaygaon, Kamrup was arrested on Wednesday at 10:56 AM in connection with CID PS Case No.18/2025 under Sections 61(2)/105/106(1) BNS 2023 with added Section 103 BNS, 2023, upon finding sufficient evidences against him; and Whereas, as per the aforementioned report of the Chief Investigating Officer of CID PS case No.18/2025, the accused Sandipan Garg, APS has been brought in police custody for seven days as granted by the Court and that he will be remanded to judicial custody on till 15th October on completion of period in police custody."

Also Read | Zubeen Garg's Death Probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Flays Opposition Leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi for 'Politicising'.

"Now therefore, the Governor of Assam, in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 6 (1) (c) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, is pleased to order that Shri Sandipan Garg, APS, I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko-Chaygaon, Kamrup, is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders," said in the order.

The order also stated that - "During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Shri Sandipan Garg, APS, if released from judicial custody, will be Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, subject to review, if deemed necessary."

Also Read | Anta Assembly By-Election 2025: Congress Fields Former Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya for Rajasthan Bypoll.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati local court has sent APS officer Sandipan Garg to the police custody for seven days. He was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

"The court has sent Sandipan Garg to seven days of police custody," stated Prasad Gupta, the SIT Chief and Special DGP of the Crime Investigation Department, to ANI.

So far, the SIT has also arrested five other individuals related to the case, including the main event organiser, Shyamku Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhant Sharma, his bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)