Badarpur, (Assam) [India], April 18 (ANI): In a key operation, the Assam Police busted a major drug ring in Kandigram Malua village in Badarpur town in Assam. Sribhumi police seized 1,50,000 Yaba tablets and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday.

Further inquiries are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals associated with them.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police forces for the operation.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Crushing the drug syndicate @sribhumipolice just wrecked a major drug ring in Kandigram area under Badarpur PS. 150000 YABA tablets snatched, 2 people arrested. Kudos to @assampolice."

On March 26, the Assam Police recovered and seized 66,000 Yaba tablets, worth approximately Rs 20 crore, in Assam's Cachar district. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that based on credible intelligence, Cachar District Police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances at Raj Gobindpur, Baga, along the Assam-Mizoram border under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station.

During the operation, the Police team raided the house of one, namely Md Dil Bahar (36 years old), and recovered 66,000 Yaba tablets concealed inside the false ceiling at his residence. The narcotics substance has been seized in the presence of independent witnesses following all the formalities," Numal Mahatta said.

He further said that the price of the narcotic substance in the black market is about Rs 20 crore.

"The seized narcotic substance has been tested by drug detection kits (DDK), which resulted in a positive result. The illegal psychotropic substance has been suspected of being transported from a neighbouring state. Further legal action is being initiated," Numal Mahatta said

Earlier, in another major operation, the Assam Police seized 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district, officials said. (ANI)

