Karimganj (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): Police have seized 1,640 kg of ganja worth over Rs one crore from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border, and apprehended two persons.

Based on secret information, the police team of the Churaibari police watch post on Saturday conducted naka checking at the Churaibari area and intercepted a truck bearing registration number TR-01AU-1701.

"During checking, the police team recovered 1,640 kg of ganja from a hidden chamber of the truck coming from Tripura. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at over Rs 1 crore," Amitraj Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said.

"We have apprehended two persons identified as Faizar Ali and Rakesh Gaji. Our investigation is on," the police officer added.

The police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles on Saturday recovered 498 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 2 crores from a person in the Dhalai district of Tripura.

Assam Rifles said the accused was apprehended in the Ambassa area of Dhalai following the seizure of Marijuana.

"Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) yesterday apprehended one person from Ambassa, Dhalai district of Tripura and seized 498 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 2 crore from the accused," an official statement informed.

A consignment of illegal foreign-origin liquor, beer and cigarettes worth Rs 24.53 lakhs was recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said on Saturday.The consignment was seized in the general area of Zokhawthar in the Champhai district.

"Assam Rifles and Customs department, in Zokhawthar, recovered illegal foreign-origin liquor, beer and cigarettes worth Rs 24.53 lakhs in the general area of Zokhawthar in Champhai district," the official statement informed.

On June 30, Tripura Police arrested two persons with over 3 kg of heroin valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market from the Ambassa area in Dhalai district.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the police over the seizure, saying that it highlights their commitment to end the drug menace in the state. (ANI)

