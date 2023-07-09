New Delhi, July 9: The wall of a newly built school in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri collapsed amid rain on Sunday. Shrinivaspuri is the Assembly constituency of Delhi's Education Minister Atishi. The school was built around four months ago at a cost of around Rs 16 crore. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday. Delhi Rains Today: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms, Netizens Share Pictures and Videos of #DelhiRains.

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness 7.5 mm to 15 mm rainfall which can cause more trouble. Due to the rain, 15 buildings collapsed at various places in the national capital on Saturday. Delhi Rains Forecast: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital; IMD Predicts High-Intensity Showers Over Next Two Days (Watch Video).

Wall of Newly Built Government School Collapses in Delhi:

#WATCH | Boundary wall of a Delhi Government School at Garhi Jharia Maria in East of Kailash collapsed yesterday due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/y9miRIuw3u — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

One building collapsed on Sunday morning. For the past two days, the entire NCR (National Capital Region) has been witnessing heavy rain, which has led to severe waterlogging problems and affected traffic flow.

