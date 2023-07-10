Barpeta (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): In a successful operation, Barpeta district police seized a large quantity of narcotic drugs in Assam and apprehended two drug peddlers.

The apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Ramesh Chandra Biswas (32) and Afaz Ali (29).

Also Read | Government Plans To Purchase 26 Rafale Jets for Navy, Deals Likely During PM Narendra Modi's France Visit.

Based on secret information, a team of Barpeta district police on Sunday night conducted a search operation in the Howly area in the district and recovered 23 soap cases containing 939.88 grams of brown sugar in possession from the apprehended persons.

Additionally, police also seized cash of Rs 2,86,700, and three mobile phones in possession from them.

Also Read | Iranian Rapper Given 6-year Prison Sentence over Protests.

According to police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at over 1 crore.

Pradip Saikia, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Barpeta, stated, "We got information regarding the transportation of narcotic drugs and based on the information, the operation was launched and picked up a person named Ramesh Chandra Biswas. During interrogation, we got information that another drug peddler staying in the Ambari area with narcotic drugs. Immediately we launched an operation in that area and recovered 23 soap cases of brown sugar and seized Rs 2,86,700."

Further Investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)