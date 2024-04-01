Cachar (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): Police seized 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore and apprehended a drug peddler in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

The apprehended drug peddler has been identified as Hilal Uddin Borbhuiya (30).

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, said that, based on secret information, SDPO, Lakhipur and staff conducted an operation against NDPS substances in the Uttar Lalpani area under Jirighat police station on Sunday.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended one person, identified as Hilal Uddin Borbhuiya and recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets from his possession," SSP Mahatta said.

He added that the suspected NDPS substances were seized and sealed on the spot in the presence of independent witnesses.

The market value of the narcotic substance in the black market is about Rs 2 crore, SSP Mahatta added.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

On the other hand, acting on credible information, Karimganj district police conducted a search operation on Sunday and recovered 100 cartons and 11 gunny bags containing 12,750 Phensedyl bottles.

One accused has been apprehended in this connection. (ANI)

