Guwahati, Mar 18 (PTI) A pregnant elephant was killed by suspected poachers for its meat and the decomposed carcass was recovered on Tuesday along Assam-Meghalaya border near Guwahati, officials said.

According to a senior official, the carcass was spotted inside the East Apricola Proposed Reserve Forest near Topatoli village on the outskirts of the state capital.

"The carcass was decomposed and we found that some portion of the meat was cut and taken away by the poachers. However, the foetus was still there," the official told PTI.

As per preliminary investigation, the elephant was killed around 15 days ago by suspected poachers coming from Meghalaya, he added.

"We have informed the Forest Department of Meghalaya and they are initiating an enquiry on that side. We have registered a wildlife case and started our probe," he said.

